Career Highlights: Kevin Millar is a former 12-year major league veteran best recognized for his years with the Boston Red Sox, and now as the popular co-host of “Intentional Talk,” the MLB Network’s longest running show dating back to 2011. Millar became a favorite with the Red Sox with his outgoing personality, clubhouse presence and offensive production that helped spark the Red Sox to the 2003 AL Championship Series and the 2004 World Series Championship. In his MLB career, Millar batted .274 with 170 home runs and 699 RBI with the Florida Marlins (1998-2002), Boston (2003-05), Baltimore (2006-08) and Toronto (2009). He played in 1,427 games posting 1,284 hits and a .358 on base percentage. Millar received the 2003 Jackie Jensen Award, presented annually by the Boston Chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to the player who embodies the spirit of the former Red Sox outfielder. Millar also received the 2001 Charlie Hough Good Guy Award from the BBWAA Florida Chapter. He joined the MLB Network in 2010, and has also contributed to NESN’s Red Sox coverage and FOX’s baseball coverage since retiring.

