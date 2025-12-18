Career Highlights: All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat. Was instrumental in leading the Raptors to the NBA Playoffs to the 2019 NBA Championship. Lowry’s tenacious playing style helped him being named a six-time All-Star, and to the All-NBA Third Team in 2016. Lowry is Toronto’s all-time leader in assists and triple-doubles, and in three-point field goals made in a season. A 16-year NBA veteran, Lowry was selected out of Villanova by Memphis in the 2006 NBA Draft. He spent three seasons in Memphis, three years in Houston before being traded to the Raptors in 2012. During his second season with the Raptors, the team won an Atlantic Division title and reached the playoffs for the first time in seven years. In 2015-16, the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time. Throughout his career, Lowry has averaged 14.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Lowry also won a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics as a member of the United States national team.

< Back to Celebrities