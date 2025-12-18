Career Highlights: Former professional tennis player Mardy Fish received the prestigious honor of being named United States Davis Cup captain in 2019, a team he played for from 2002 to 2012. During his playing days, Fish overtook friend and former high school classmate Andy Roddick in April 2011 to become the No. 1 rated American in the ATP ranking and reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 7 in August 2011. That year he had a career-best 43 match wins, recording his sixth career title while reaching two other finals and qualifying for the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals. During his career, Fish won six ATP Tour tournaments and reached the final of four Masters Series. His best Grand Slam tournament results included reaching the quarterfinals of the 2007 Australian Open, 2008 U.S. Open, and 2011 Wimbledon Championships. Fish also won eight career doubles titles. One of Fish’s major accomplishments was winning a silver medal at the 2004 Olympic Games. Since retiring from tennis after the 2015 U.S. Open, Fish has excelled in golf winning the 2020 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship and the Diamond Resorts Invitational/TOC three times.

