mulder-mark.jpg Download

Mark Mulder

Former MLB All-Star Pitcher; 3x ACC Champ

Career Highlights: Pitcher Mark Mulder was on the fast track to the major leagues after being selected second overall in the 1998 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics. Mulder showed his dominance in his first full season in 2001 leading the American League with 21 wins, followed by a 19-win season and a career-best 159 strikeouts in 2002. Injuries limited his play in 2003, yet, he still won 15 games and posted a career-best 3.13 ERA. A two-time All-Star, Mulder helped the Athletics make the postseason four years in a row while posting a 71-42 record. He led the American League in complete games (2003 & 2004) and shutouts (2001 & 2003). Traded to St. Louis in 2005, Mulder finished the season with a 16-8 record, 3.64 ERA, and helped the Cardinals reach the National League Championship Series. He finished his career with a 103-60 record, 4.18 ERA and 834 strikeouts. Mulder has a strong golf game too, winning the American Century Celebrity Golf Championships three times, and the celebrity division of the 2017 Diamond Resorts Invitational.

