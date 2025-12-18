 Skip navigation
Vrabel.jpg Download

Mike Vrabel

NFL Head Coach: New England Patriots

Career Highlights: A former 14-year NFL veteran linebacker with three Super Bowl rings, Mike Vrabel enters his fifth season as Head Coach of the Tennessee Titans. In the past three seasons, Vrabel has led the Titans to the playoffs and posted a 41-24 regular-season record. After retiring as a player in 2010, Vrabel started his coaching career with Ohio State as the Linebackers and Defensive Line Coach (2011-13), and then moved to the NFL with Houston as Linebackers Coach (2014-16) and then Defensive Coordinator (2017). As a player at Ohio State, Vrabel was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, and was recognized as a consensus 1996 First-Team All-American. Selected by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft, Vrabel played for the Steelers for four seasons, before signing as a free agent with New England. With the Patriots, he won three Super Bowls, and was named First-Team All-Pro and to his first Pro Bowl in 2007. Traded to Kansas City in 2009, Vrabel played two seasons for the Chiefs, finishing his NFL career playing in 206 games with 704 tackles, 57 sacks, and 11 interceptions.

< Back to Celebrities