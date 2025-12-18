Career Highlights: A three-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback/punt return specialist for 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Patrick Peterson played for the Minnesota Vikings last season. Named to the Pro Bowl in his first eight NFL seasons (2011-18), Peterson was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He made an impact in his rookie season when he became the only player in NFL history with four punt-return touchdowns of at least 80 yards in a single season, and the longest overtime punt return for a touchdown (99 yards). Selected fifth in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University, Peterson was the only rookie to be selected to the 2011 All-Pro First Team, in addition to being named First Team All-Pro in 2013 and 2015. He holds other Cardinal records including the longest game-winning punt return touchdown in overtime (99 yards), and most punt return yards by a rookie in a season (699). At LSU, he was recognized as the best college defensive back in the country and was a unanimous 2010 All-American, SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and Jim Thorpe and Chuck Bednarik Award winner.

