Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ray Romano

Ray Romano

Actor/Comedian

Career Highlights: Emmy Award-winning actor, writer and stand-up comedian Ray Romano is best known for the comedy “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and can now be seen in the HBO Max television series “Made for Love.” Romano also recently starred in the lead role in the EPIX comedy series “Get Shorty,” “The Irishman,” “Bad Education,” “Paddleton,” the hit movie “The Big Sick,” the HBO drama “Vinyl,” the comedy-drama “Men of a Certain Age,” and was on the NBC hit show “Parenthood.” Romano’s other film credits include “Rob the Mob,” “Welcome to Mooseport,” “Eulogy,” “Grilled,” “The Last Word,” “The Grand,” and many more. Romano can be heard as Manny, the woolly mammoth in the hit animated “Ice Age” movie series. Romano got his start at comedy clubs, which led to “Everybody Loves Raymond.” For this role, Romano won the 2002 Emmy Award as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the 2005 Outstanding Comedy Series. His other honors include being a three-time People’s Choice Award winner as Favorite Male TV Performer and the 2006 Favorite Male Television Star.

