Shane Victorino

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
VictorinoII.png Download

Shane Victorino

Former MLB All-Star

Career Highlights: Former major league outfielder Shane Victorino is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. Drafted out of high school by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1999, Victorino was selected by San Diego in the Rule 5 Draft, thus he began his major league career with the Padres in 2003. Nicknamed “The Flyin’ Hawaiian,” Victorino played the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2005 to 2012. With the Phillies, Victorino won three of his four Gold Glove Awards, was named to two All-Star Games, and was instrumental in helping the team with several key hits and defensive plays on their path to win the 2008 World Series. Traded to the Dodgers in 2012, Victorino signed with Boston in 2013 where he spent three seasons. He won his fourth Gold Glove honor in 2013 and won his second World Series ring after the Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals. In July 2015 he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels, which would prove to be his final MLB season. Victorino finished his 12-year MLB career playing in 1,299 games with 1,274 hits, 108 homeruns, and a .275 average.

< Back to Celebrities