Career Highlights: Former major league outfielder Shane Victorino is a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. Drafted out of high school by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1999, Victorino was selected by San Diego in the Rule 5 Draft, thus he began his major league career with the Padres in 2003. Nicknamed “The Flyin’ Hawaiian,” Victorino played the majority of his career with the Philadelphia Phillies from 2005 to 2012. With the Phillies, Victorino won three of his four Gold Glove Awards, was named to two All-Star Games, and was instrumental in helping the team with several key hits and defensive plays on their path to win the 2008 World Series. Traded to the Dodgers in 2012, Victorino signed with Boston in 2013 where he spent three seasons. He won his fourth Gold Glove honor in 2013 and won his second World Series ring after the Red Sox defeated the St. Louis Cardinals. In July 2015 he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels, which would prove to be his final MLB season. Victorino finished his 12-year MLB career playing in 1,299 games with 1,274 hits, 108 homeruns, and a .275 average.

