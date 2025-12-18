Taylor Twellman

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Austin Forkner closeup.JPG
Austin Forkner to ride Triumph 450 in first six SuperMotocross rounds as replacement for Jordon Smith
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at North Carolina State
Memphis vs. NC State – The Gasparilla Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
2026 NAAB Academic Navy All-Americans_PRESS RELEASE_20251209.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl Announces Inaugural Academic Navy All-Americans

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251218.jpg
Best bets for Week 16 Thursday Night Football
nbc_nba_enjoy_blindstats_251218.jpg
NBA blind stat lines: Powell, Quickley, Robinson
nbc_ffhh_qblovelist_2512.jpg
Brissett producing in high-volume pass attack

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Twellman.png Download

Taylor Twellman

Soccer TV Personality

< Back to Celebrities