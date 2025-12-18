 Skip navigation
oshie-tj.jpg Download

T.J. Oshie

Former NHL Forward

Career Highlights: A fan favorite due to his fast and energetic style of play, Washington Capitals right winger T.J. Oshie won the 2018 Stanley Cup with the Capitals. A 14-year NHL veteran, Oshie played for St. Louis for seven seasons (2008-15) and was traded to Washington prior to the 2015-16 season, Oshie has helped the Capitals reach the NHL Playoffs the past six seasons. He has played in 900 regular season games, with 271 goals, 364 assists and 635 career points. Oshie rose to prominence while playing for the United States at the 2014 Winter Olympics in a preliminary-round game against Russia. After the initial three rounds of the overtime shootout, Oshie was sent out by USA Head Coach Dan Bylsma for the next five rounds and converted four times, including the game-winner. Oshie has also played on three U.S. Men’s National Teams and one U.S. National Junior Team. In college at the University of North Dakota, Oshie played for three seasons (2005-08) where he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and was named to the AHCA West All-America First Team and All-WCHA First Team.

