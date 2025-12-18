Career Highlights: After an impressive 14-year NFL career, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined CBS in 2017 as an NFL analyst alongside Jim Nantz where he has received rave reviews. Romo ascended from the ranks as an undrafted free agent and three-year back-up quarterback to a four-time Pro Bowler. He holds numerous Cowboys team records including touchdown passes, passing yards, and most games with at least 300 passing yards. Romo has career stats of 2,829 completions, 248 touchdowns, 34,183 total passing yards and a 97.1 quarterback rating. Romo’s other accolades include: 2014 NFL passer rating leader, 2014 NFL completion percentage leader, two-time NFC passer rating leader, 2009 NFC passing yards leader, 2007 NFC passing touchdowns leader, and was honored with the 2011 Ed Block Courage Award. Romo is the only Cowboys’ quarterback to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season (done four times) and the first quarterback in franchise history to average over 300 passing yards a game in a season. He holds the NFL record for the highest quarterback rating in the fourth quarter. Romo won the 2018 American Century Celebrity Championship.

