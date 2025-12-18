Career Highlights: Regarded as one of the most electrifying dunkers in NBA history, Vince Carter played an NBA-record 22 seasons, and is currently an ESPN NBA and college studio and game analyst. An eight-time All-Star, Carter burst into the league in 1998 with Toronto where he won the 1999 NBA Rookie-of-the-Year honor and dazzled capturing the 2000 NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk title. Throughout his illustrious career, Carter played for Toronto (1998-2004), New Jersey (2004-09), Orlando (2009-10), Phoenix (2010-11), Dallas (2011-14), Memphis (2014-17), Sacramento (2017-18), and Atlanta (2018-20). Carter holds numerous Toronto and New Jersey franchise records where he led the Raptors to their first playoff series win in 2001, advancing them to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Carter was named to the 2000-01 All-NBA Second Team and the 1999-2000 All-NBA Third Team. In his career, Carter played in 1,541 games scoring 25,728 points (16.7 points per game). A member of the 2000 gold-medal winning United States Olympic basketball team, Carter played college ball at the University of North Carolina where he helped UNC to two NCAA Final Four appearances in 1997 and 1998.

< Back to Celebrities