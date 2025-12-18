Career Highlights: Vinny Del Negro is back to defend his title after winning last year’s 2021 American Century Celebrity Championship. Del Negro has extensive broadcasting experience as a former analyst for ESPN, the San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, and now currently at NBA-TV. As an NBA Head Coach, Del Negro led his teams to the playoffs in four of his five seasons. He spent three seasons transforming the Los Angeles Clippers into one of the most exciting squads in the NBA, and led the team to the 2012 and 2013 NBA Playoffs. At the time, the Clippers posted a franchise-best 56-26 record and their first 50-win season in history. Del Negro finished his Clippers career with a 128-102 record, logging a .557 winning percentage. Prior to Los Angeles, Del Negro lead Chicago to two consecutive trips to the NBA Playoffs (2009 and 2010). He also spent two seasons with Phoenix as Director of Player Personnel and then as Assistant General Manager. As a 12-season NBA player, Del Negro scored more than 7,000 points playing for five teams (Phoenix, Golden State, Milwaukee, San Antonio, Sacramento).

< Back to Celebrities