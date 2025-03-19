Arkansas vs Kansas Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

Bill Self and Kansas (21-12) enter the first round of the NCAA Tournament boasting a talented and well-rounded game. With standout veteran players leading the way in fifth-year seniors Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris, the Jayhawks are known for their high-scoring offense and tough defense. Kansas will look to control the game with their depth and experience, making it difficult for Arkansas to keep up.

John Calipari is no stranger to the Big Dance and it’s no surprise Arkansas (20-13) is in the tournament even though this is Calipari’s first year as the head coach of the Razorbacks. Arkansas will bring energy, athleticism and a fast-paced style of play as they look for the upset in the first round. Can Calipari’s squad capitalize on the inconsistent play Kansas has put forth this season and push the pace to have a chance at taking down the higher-seeded Jayhawks?

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Arkansas vs. Kansas

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: The AMP

City: Providence, RI

Network/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Arkansas vs. Kansas

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Arkansas Razorbacks (+170), Kansas Jayhawks (-210)

Spread: Jayhawks -4.5

Total: 146.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for Arkansas vs. Kansas

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Razorbacks & Jayhawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Kansas on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Arkansas +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 146.5

Arkansas vs. Kansas: Top betting trends and recent stats

Arkansas Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in their last 4 games

Kansas is just 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games (15-16 for the season)

These schools met in the 2023 NCAA Tourney with Arkansas winning, 72-71, and covering the spread of +3.5

