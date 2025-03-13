Big 12 Tournament - Baylor vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Big 12 Tournament continues tonight with the Baylor Bears (19-13, 10-10), taking on the Red Raiders of Texas Tech (24-7, 15-5).

The Bears advanced to today’s quarterfinal game as a result of their 70-56 win over Kansas State yesterday. Freshman VJ Edgecombe led the assault with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears.

Texas Tech has won three in a row and four out of their last five games. They knocked off the Baylor Bears on February 4, 73-59.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Sprint Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Baylor Bears (+230), Texas Tech Red Raiders (-295)

Spread: Red Raiders -6.5

Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bears & Red Raiders game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Texas Tech on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Texas Tech -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 141.5.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech: Top betting trends and recent stats

Baylor covered the spread Wednesday for the first time in 9 games (previously 0-6-2)

The UNDER has cashed in Baylor’s last 5 games

The UNDER has cashed in 5 of Texas Tech’s last 7 games

