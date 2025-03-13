 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 13 PGA The Players Championship
Hot putter lifts Lucas Glover to Players lead
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Big 12 Tournament - Kansas vs. Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Missouri
SEC Tournament - Oklahoma vs. Kentucky Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_pitinorjinterviews_250313.jpg
Pitino, Luis hungry for a Big East title sweep
nbc_roto_giolito_250313.jpg
Giloto, Bello injuries put Fitts on fantasy radar
nbc_roto_mcneil_250313.jpg
McNeil injury could open door for Baty in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAR 13 PGA The Players Championship
Hot putter lifts Lucas Glover to Players lead
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Big 12 Tournament - Kansas vs. Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Missouri
SEC Tournament - Oklahoma vs. Kentucky Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_pitinorjinterviews_250313.jpg
Pitino, Luis hungry for a Big East title sweep
nbc_roto_giolito_250313.jpg
Giloto, Bello injuries put Fitts on fantasy radar
nbc_roto_mcneil_250313.jpg
McNeil injury could open door for Baty in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Big 12 Tournament - Baylor vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

  
Published March 13, 2025 02:21 PM

The Big 12 Tournament continues tonight with the Baylor Bears (19-13, 10-10), taking on the Red Raiders of Texas Tech (24-7, 15-5).

The Bears advanced to today’s quarterfinal game as a result of their 70-56 win over Kansas State yesterday. Freshman VJ Edgecombe led the assault with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears.

Texas Tech has won three in a row and four out of their last five games. They knocked off the Baylor Bears on February 4, 73-59.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Baylor vs. Texas Tech

  • Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Time: 7:00PM EST
  • Site: Sprint Center
  • City: Kansas City, MO
  • Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM:

  • Odds: Baylor Bears (+230), Texas Tech Red Raiders (-295)
  • Spread: Red Raiders -6.5
  • Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bears & Red Raiders game:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Texas Tech on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Texas Tech -6.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 141.5.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech: Top betting trends and recent stats

  • Baylor covered the spread Wednesday for the first time in 9 games (previously 0-6-2)
  • The UNDER has cashed in Baylor’s last 5 games
  • The UNDER has cashed in 5 of Texas Tech’s last 7 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

Mentions
BAYLOR.png Baylor Bears
Texas Tech.png Texas Tech Red Raiders
Men's College Basketball