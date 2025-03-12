Big 12 Tournament - Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Big 12 Tournament opens today with Cincinnati (18-14, 7-13) taking on Iowa State (23-8, 13-7).

Iowa State is a favorite of many to surprise this week and in the NCAA Tournament primarily because their metrics on both offense and defense rank in the Top 25 in the nation. That said, the Cyclones are just 6-4 in their last ten.

Cincinnati began play in the Big 12 Tournament with an easy 87-68 win over Oklahoma State yesterday. Day Day Thomas led the Bearcats to the win with 21 points.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cincinnati vs. Iowa State

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Time: 12:30PM EST

Site: Sprint Center

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: ESPN+

Game odds for Bearcats vs. Cyclones

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Cincinnati Bearcats (+320), Iowa State Cyclones (-425)

Spread: Cyclones -8.5

Total: 136.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Cincinnati at Iowa State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bearcats & Cyclones game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Bearcats +8.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 136.5.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State: Top betting trends and recent stats

The Game Total UNDER has cashed in 4 of Iowa State’s last 5 games

In their lone meeting this season, Iowa State won outright, Cincinnati covered, and the Game Total OVER cashed

Cincinnati is 2-2-1 against the spread in their last 5 games

