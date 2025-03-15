Big East Championship - Creighton vs St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Championship Saturday and the Creighton Bluejays (24-9, 15-5) and the Red Storm of St. John’s (29-4, 18- 2) meet tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York for the Big East Title.

Creighton rallied late and eventually prevailed over DePaul in their first game of the tournament two nights ago. Jamiya Neal and co. did not wait to put the pedal down last night against UConn. They jumped out to a 46-35 lead at halftime and held on for a 71-62 win to advance to today’s championship game.

As they did in their first game Thursday against Butler, St. John’s simply wore down and eventually overpowered Marquette last night, winning 79-63. Zuby Ejiofor scored a career-high 33 in the win.

These teams last met on February 16 with the Johnnies prevailing 79-73. Big East Player of the Year RJ Luis Jr. had 24 points and 13 rebounds in that game to lead the Red Storm to the road win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Creighton vs. St. John’s

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time: 6:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: FOX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Creighton vs. St. John’s

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Creighton Bluejays (+230), St. John’s Red Storm (-285)

Spread: Red Storm -6.5

Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Creighton vs. St. John’s

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bluejays & Red Storm game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on St. John’s on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on St. John’s -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 141.5.

Creighton vs. St. John’s: Top betting trends and recent stats

Creighton has won 4 games in a row and covered and cashed the Game Total OVER in 3 of them

Both of St. John’s tournament games have seen the Johnnies cover the spread and cash the Game Total UNDER

St. John’s games have gone UNDER the Game Total in 4 of their last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.