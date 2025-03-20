Grand Canyon vs Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The Maryland Terrapins (25-8) are set to face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Seattle, Washington.

Under coach Kevin Willard, the Terrapins secured the No. 5 seed in the West Region. Derik Queen leads the team averaging 16.3 points and nine rebounds per game, while Ja’Kobi Gillespie contributes 14.7 points and five assists per game.

Coached by Bryce Drew, the Antelopes clinched their spot in the tournament with an 89-82 win in the WAC Tournament Final against Utah Valley. JaKobe Coles leads Grand Canyon averaging 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, while Duke Brennan adds 9.2 rebounds and 10.7 points per game.

The winner of this game earns the right to play the winner of the Memphis vs. Colorado State game.

Game details & how to watch Grand Canyon vs. Maryland

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 4:35PM EST

Site: KeyArena

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: TBS

Game odds for Grand Canyon vs. Maryland

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Grand Canyon Antelopes (+450), Maryland Terrapins (-625)

Spread: Terrapins -10.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Grand Canyon vs. Maryland

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Grand Canyon +10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 149.5.

Grand Canyon vs. Maryland: Top betting trends and recent stats

Grand Canyon is 9-1 in their last 10 games

Grand Canyon is 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games (10-19 ATS for the season)

The Game Total in 4 of Grand Canyon’s last 5 games has gone OVER.

Maryland is 8-2 in their last 10 games

Maryland is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 (17-14 ATS for the season)

The Game Total in 5 of Maryland’s last 6 games has cashed to the UNDER.

