Minnesota at UCLA Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Golden Gophers (13-12, 5-9) continue their swing through Southern California Tuesday for a date at Pauley Pavilion with the UCLA Bruins (19-7,10-5).

Minnesota won a hotly contested game Saturday at USC, outlasting the Trojans 69-66. Lu’Cye scored a team-high 25 points in the win for the Golden Gophers. The Bruins won for the eighth time in their last nine games at Indiana Friday night, 72-68. The win kept UCLA in a tie for fifth in the Big Ten.

Minnesota is 3-4 on the road this season. The Golden Gophers are 5-5 in their last ten games overall. UCLA is 13-1 at home and 8-2 overall in their last ten.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Minnesota at UCLA

Date: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Time: 10:30PM EST

Site: Pauley Pavilion

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Golden Gophers at Bruins

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Minnesota Golden Gophers (+575), UCLA Bruins (-900)

Spread: Bruins -11.5

Total: 129.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Minnesota at UCLA

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is taking the points and the Golden Gophers: Minnesota Golden Gophers +13.5

“UCLA’s head coach Mick Cronin is looking for his 500th career victory tonight when UCLA hosts Minnesota. The Bruins have won eight of the last nine games and are finally earned its first Big Ten road win in conference play this season with a victory at Indiana over the weekend. Despite the white-hot play of the Bruins, this spread seems a little inflated. Minnesota just used a massive second half to upset USC and stayed on the West Coast for a few extra days to prep for UCLA and with Cronin’s milestone looming over this game, I would not be shocked if Minnesota hung around single digits late. I lean Minnesota at the big +13.5.”

Golden Gophers vs Bruins Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Golden Gophers & Bruins game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at +11.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 129.5.

Golden Gophers vs Bruins: Top betting trends and recent stats

UCLA has won 4 of its last 5 games against teams with a winning record

7 of Minnesota’s last 9 road games have stayed under the Total

Minnesota has covered in 4 of its last 5 road games

