NCAA Tournament - Saint Francis vs. Alabama St. Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The First Four tips off Tuesday night in Dayton, OH with the Red Flash of Saint Francis (16-17, 11-8) taking the court against the Alabama State Hornets (19-15, 15-6).

Alabama State won the SWAC Tournament as the No. 4 seed and Saint Francis (PA) took care of business in the NEC Tourney as the No. 5 seed.

Both schools arrive in Dayton playing their best basketball of the season. The Red Flash are 8-2 in their last ten games. The Hornets are 9-1 in their last ten games.

Saint Francis (PA) and Alabama State are both guard-dominant teams. Each often plays with four guards on the floor. Riley Parker runs the show and is the leading scorer for Saint Francis (PA) at 13.4 points and 3.4 assists per game. Alabama State is led by CJ Hines who is averaging 14.4 points per game. TJ Madlock is the team’s leading rebounder averaging 7.2 boards per contest.

The winner of this game advances to take on the top seed in the region, the Auburn Tigers.

Lets dive into Sunday’s matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Saint Francis (PA) vs. Alabama State

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: UD Arena

City: Dayton, OH

Network/Streaming: TruTV



Game odds for Saint Francis (PA) vs. Alabama State

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (+145), Alabama State Hornets (-175)

Spread: Hornets -3.5

Total: 140.5 points



Expert picks & predictions for Saint Francis (PA) vs. Alabama State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s Red Flash & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Alabama State on the Moneyline

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 140.5.



Saint Francis (PA) vs. Alabama State: Top betting trends and recent stats

Alabama State is 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games and 7-3 in their last 10 (12-16-2 for the season)

Alabama State is 9-0-1 to the UNDER in their last 10 games (11-18-1 for the season)

Saint Francis (PA) is 5-0-1 against the spread in their last 6 games and 7-2-2-1 in their last 10 (14-12-1 for the season)

Saint Francis (PA) games have eclipsed the Total in 18 of their 27 games this season

