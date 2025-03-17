NCAA Tournament - Xavier vs. Texas Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

Two bubble teams square off Wednesday in the final game of the First Four. The Xavier Musketeers (21-11) take on the Texas Longhorns (19-15) in Dayton.

Xavier lost to Marquette in the Big East Tournament, 89-87. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Musketeers. Zach Freemantle is averaging 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game to lead Xavier.

Texas won their first two games of the SEC Tournament defeating Vanderbilt and then Texas A&M to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament. Freshman Tre Johnson is the leading scorer for the Longhorns averaging 19.8 points per game.

These teams have met twice in the NCAA Tournament. Texas won 83-71 on March 24, 2023, and four years earlier to the day the Longhorns also defeated Xavier. They won in overtime, 78-76, on March 24, 2019.

Lets dive into Wednesday’s matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Xavier vs. Texas

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Time: 9:10PM EST

Site: UD Arena

City: Dayton, OH

Network/Streaming: TruTV



Game odds for Xavier vs. Texas

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Xavier Musketeers (-155), Texas Longhorns (+125)

Spread: Xavier -2.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Xavier vs. Texas

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Musketeers vs. Longhorns game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Xavier on the Moneyline

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play ATS

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 149.5.



Xavier vs. Texas: Top betting trends and recent stats

Xavier is 3-1 against the spread in their last 4 games (17-14 for the season)

Texas games have cashed the OVER in 10 of their last 13 games (14-16-1 for the season)

These schools have met twice in the NCAA Tournament (2023 and 2019) with Texas winning both, each team covering the spread once (Texas in 2023 / Xavier in 2019), and both games surpassing the Game Total



