No. 14 Memphis at Wichita State Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Sunday’s college basketball tips off with an AAC tilt between the No. 14 Memphis Tigers (21-4, 11-1) and the Wichita State Shockers (14-10, 4-7).

Memphis sits atop the conference having won their last eight games. Wichita State has won three straight to climb out of the cellar in the AAC.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Shockers

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Time: 12:00PM EST

Site: Charles Koch Arena

City: Wichita, KS

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Tigers at Shockers

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Memphis Tigers (-350), Wichita State Shockers (+280)

Spread: Tigers -7.5

Total: 149.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Memphis at Wichita State

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Tigers vs Shockers Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Tigers & Shockers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Memphis on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis at -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 149.5.

Tigers vs Shockers: Top betting trends and recent stats

Memphis has won 9 of its last 11 on the road

Memphis’ last 3 games against Wichita State have stayed under the Total

Memphis has covered the Spread in its last 3 matchups with Wichita State

