North Carolina vs Ole Miss Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The North Carolina Tar Heels (23-13) are set to face the Ole Miss Rebels (22-11) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Milwaukee, WI.

Coach Hubert Davis leads the No. 11 seed Tar Heels into the tournament after a decisive 95-68 victory over San Diego State in the First Four. RJ Davis led UNC with 26 points in that game, hitting six 3-pointers. UNC’s success often correlates with their perimeter shooting; they are 21-5 when making at least 30% of their 3-point attempts.

Under coach Chris Beard, Ole Miss earned a six seed in the tournament. Senior guard Sean Pedulla is a pivotal player, leading the team in scoring (14.9ppg).

This matchup marks their first meeting in the NCAA Tournament.

Game details & how to watch North Carolina vs. Ole Miss

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 4:05PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for North Carolina vs. Ole Miss

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: North Carolina Tar Heels (-135), Ole Miss Rebels (+110)

Spread: Tar Heels -1.5

Total: 155.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for North Carolina vs. Ole Miss

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Tar Heels & Rebels game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on North Carolina on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the North Carolina Tar Heels -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 155.5.

UNC vs. Ole Miss: Top betting trends and recent stats

North Carolina is 4-0 in their last 4 and 9-1 in their last 10 games against the spread (12-19-1 for the season)

Ole Miss is 2-7-1 in their last 10 against the spread (15-15-1 for the season)

Ole Miss is 5-5 on the Moneyline in their last 10 games

