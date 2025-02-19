Providence at Georgetown Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

One of the newer but more intense rivalries in the Big East is renewed tonight in our nation’s capital as the Hoyas of Georgetown (15-10, 6-8) host the Providence Friars (12-14, 6-9).

Former Providence bench boss Ed Cooley will be seeking his first win against his former team following his tumultuous departure two seasons ago. The Friars rallied to knock off the Hoyas in Providence, 78-68, on January 25.

PC is a shell of that team, however, following injuries to key personnel Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Wesley Cardet Jr., and Corey Floyd, Jr. The Hoyas’ injured list may not be as long, but they may well be without standout big man Thomas Sorber. The freshman exploded for 25 points and 15 rebounds in the first meeting of the season between these teams.

The Friars won their last game, 75-62, at home against Villanova this past Saturday. Georgetown lost to Butler, 97-86, later that day.

Georgetown is 3-7 in their last ten games and Providence is 4-6.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Providence at Georgetown

Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Friars at Hoyas

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Providence Friars (+125), Georgetown Hoyas (-150)

Spread: Hoyas -2.5

Total: 142.5 points

Providence at Georgetown Best Bets

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Friars & Hoyas game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Providence Friars at +2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 142.5.

Friars vs Hoyas: Top betting trends and recent stats

Providence has won 8 of its last 10 at Georgetown

The Over is 14-10-2 in Providence’s games this season

Providence has covered the Spread in 8 of its last 10 games at Georgetown

