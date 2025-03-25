Purdue vs Houston Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness Sweet 16

It is not labeled as a home game for Purdue but it may well sound like one when the Boilermakers (24-11) take the court against the Houston Cougars (32-4) in the Sweet 16 Friday, in Indianapolis, IN.

Purdue earned an invite to the Sweet 16 following victories over High Point (75-63) and McNeese State (76-62). Last year’s runner-up in the national championship game, the Boilermakers have once again proven to be one of the elite programs in college basketball. No question Matt Painter’s squad faced an onslaught of doubters this season but here they are in the Sweet 16.

All that said, even with a pro-Purdue crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Boilermakers will have their hands full against top-seeded Houston.

The Cougars, under coach Kelvin Sampson, are making their sixth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance. Houston won the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles and have rolled through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament with wins against SIUE (78-40) and Gonzaga (81-76). Defense is the Cougars’ calling card. Houston ranks second nationally in opponent field goal percentage (38.1%) and leads the nation in field goals allowed per game (19.5) AND points allowed (57.9).

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Purdue vs. Houston

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 10:09PM EST

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: TBS / truTV

Game odds for Purdue vs. Houston

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Purdue Boilermakers (+290), Houston Cougars (-375)

Spread: Cougars -7.5

Total: 132.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Purdue vs. Houston

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Cougars -7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 132.5.

Purdue vs. Houston: Top betting trends and recent stats

Purdue has covered the spread in both of their NCAA Tournament games after failing to cover the spread in both their Big Ten Tournament games

Both of Purdue’s NCAA Tournament games have stayed UNDER the Game Total

Houston is 1-0-1 against the spread in the NCAA Tourney

Game Totals in Houston’s last 5 games are 2-3 (O/U)

