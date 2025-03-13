SEC Tournament - Oklahoma vs. Kentucky Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament come to a close with the Oklahoma Sooners (20-12, 7-12) taking the court against the Kentucky Wildcats (21-10, 10-8).

The Sooners opened their first SEC Tournament with an 81-75 win over the Georgia Bulldogs. Jeremiah Fears led Oklahoma with 29 points in the win.

Head Coach Mark Pope’s first year on the bench in Lexington finished with two straight wins and victories in three of their final four games. Otega Oweh leads Kentucky in scoring with 16.2 points per game.

These teams met February 26 with Kentucky squeaking by 83-82.

Game details & how to watch Oklahoma vs. Kentucky

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: SEC Network

Game odds for Oklahoma vs. Kentucky

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Oklahoma Sooners (+225), Kentucky Wildcats (-275)

Spread: Wildcats -6.5

Total: 162.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Oklahoma vs. Kentucky

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Sooners & Wildcats game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Kentucky on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Oklahoma at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 161.5.

Oklahoma vs. Kentucky: Top betting trends and recent stats

Oklahoma has covered the spread in their last 6 games

Oklahoma games have gone OVER the Total in 4 of the last 6 games (4-1-1)

Kentucky has covered the spread in 2 straight games (6-4 last 10 ATS)

