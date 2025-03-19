UC San Diego vs Michigan Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness

The late game on Day 1 of the NCAA Tournament features the Big Ten Champs, the Michigan Wolverines (25-9) taking the court against the UC San Diego Tritons. It is UCSD’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in the school’s history.

Vlad Goldin leads Michigan scoring 16.7 points per game but Tre Donaldson stole the headlines in the Big Ten Tournament. The Junior averaged just 12 points in the Big Ten Tourney, but he hit the driving layup against Maryland in the semis as time expired.

UC San Diego won the regular season and the postseason conference tournament in the Big West. It is their first year of NCAA Tournament eligibility. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones leads the Tritons in scoring averaging nearly 20 points per game (19.5).

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch UC San Diego vs. Michigan

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: TBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for UC San Diego vs. Michigan

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: UC San Diego Tritons (+125), Michigan Wolverines (-150)

Spread: Wolverines -2.5

Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for UC San Diego vs. Michigan

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Tritons & Wolverines game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Michigan on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on Michigan -2.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 141.5.

UC San Diego vs. Michigan: Top betting trends and recent stats

Michigan won 3 straight games in the Big Ten Tournament

Michigan covered the spread in 3 straight games in the Big Ten Tournament

Michigan was an underdog in each of the 3 games they played in the Big Ten Tournament

UCSD has won 15 straight games and are 13-2 against the spread in those 15 games (23-7 ATS for the season)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.