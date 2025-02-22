Washington at Iowa Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

The Big Ten schedule finds the Washington Huskies (13-13, 4-11) in Iowa City this afternoon for a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes (14-12, 5-10).

Iowa is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. The Hawkeyes lost Wednesday night at home to Oregon, 80-78. February has not been kind to Iowa as they have lost five of their last six overall.

A win by the Huskies and Washington climbs out of the cellar in the Big Ten. They lost in OT at home to Rutgers Wednesday, 89-85, but Washington is 3-3 in February.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Washington at Iowa

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 4:00PM EST

Site: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

City: Iowa City, IA

Network/Streaming: FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest scores and player news. Check out our day-by-day NCAA Basketball Schedule Page that includes live game updates.

Game odds for Huskies at Hawkeyes

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Washington Huskies (+240), Iowa Hawkeyes (-300)

Spread: Hawkeyes -7.5

Total: 158.5 points

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Expert picks & predictions for Washington at Iowa

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Huskies & Hawkeyes game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on Iowa on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Washington +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 158.5.

Huskies vs Hawkeyes: Top betting trends and recent stats

Iowa has lost 7 of its last 10 games

5 of Iowa’s last 6 home games have stayed under the Total

Iowa is 10-15-1 ATS this season

Washington is 13-12 ATS this season

5 of Washington’s last six games overall have gone over the Total

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NCAA Basketball Top Trends Tool on NBCSports.com!