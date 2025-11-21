No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Syracuse prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats

Its Senior Day in South Bend Saturday as No. 9 Notre Dame (8-2) hosts Syracuse (3-7).

Notre Dame takes the field riding an eight-game winning streak and is a heavy favorite, looking for a dominant victory to bolster their chances of securing a Top 8 CFP ranking and a potential home playoff game. Syracuse, meanwhile, has lost six straight since an early-season injury to their starting quarterback.

Lets dive into the matchup and look at each school on both sides of the ball and find an angle or two to potentially bet.

Game Details and How to watch Syracuse at No. 9 Notre Dame

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time: 3:30PM Eastern

Site: Notre Dame Stadium

City: Notre Dame, IN

TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game Odds for Syracuse at Notre Dame

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Syracuse Orange (OFF), Notre Dame Fighting Irish (OFF)

Spread: Notre Dame -36.5 (-112)

Total: 50.5 points

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Head Coach: Marcus Freeman

2025 Record: 8-2

Offense Ranking: 9

Defense Ranking: 13

Strength of Schedule: 38

Notre Dame sits at 8-2 with a Top 5 SP+ ranking, featuring a lethal offense (9th in Off. SP+) and a stingy defense (13th in Def. SP+), outscoring opponents by over 20 points per game while vastly outperforming their SP+ projections in seven straight wins. Marcus Freeman’s squad nearly upset both Miami and unbeaten Texas A&M in early-season thrillers, but has since reeled off dominant performances against USC, NC State, and Navy with a +8.8 point-per-game margin over SP+ expectation. The Irish rank 1st in marginal explosiveness and Top 10 in both EPA/play (offense: 10th, defense: 26th) and red zone scoring defense (16th), showcasing balance, discipline, and physicality on both sides of the ball. With two likely wins remaining (Syracuse, Stanford), Notre Dame is almost assured of a 10-win season and has a 95.2% shot at a College Football Playoff berth.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Offense

Notre Dame’s offense has surged into elite form under Mike Denbrock, ranking 9th in Offensive SP+ and Top 10 nationally in both EPA/play (10th) and yards per play (7.17, 6th). The Irish boast the nation’s most explosive attack (1st in marginal explosiveness) with 10.3% of plays gaining 20+ yards and a passing success rate of 50.9% (6th), powered by efficient quarterback play (12.5 ANY/A, 3rd) and an 82.2 offensive QBR (10th). Their rushing game complements the aerial fireworks, averaging 5.6 yards per carry and 3.47 yards after contact, though a 22.5% stuff rate shows occasional inefficiency up front. Despite a deliberate pace (98th in seconds per play), Notre Dame’s offense converts drives into points at an elite clip (3.13 PPD, 13th) and rarely gives the ball away (+9 turnover margin), fueling their push toward another playoff run.

Notre Dame Player to Watch on Offense: RB Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love has emerged as Notre Dame’s feature back, piling up 1,135 yards and 14 touchdowns on 177 carries for a strong 6.41 yards per rush. He’s both efficient and explosive, with a 46.9% success rate and 18.1% of runs gaining 10+ yards, showing an excellent blend of burst and vision. Love averages 4.16 yards after contact and forces a missed tackle every four carries, ranking among the most productive backs in the country in YAC efficiency. As a receiver, he adds another dimension to the Irish attack with 26 catches for 274 yards and 3 TDs, giving Marcus Freeman’s offense a true every-down weapon.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defense

Notre Dame’s defense has quietly been one of the nation’s most complete units, ranking 13th in Defensive SP+ while holding opponents to just 4.88 yards per play (22nd) and 1.59 points per drive (25th). The Irish excel situationally, ranking 5th in points allowed per scoring opportunity and 16th in red zone touchdown rate, consistently forcing field goals instead of giving up touchdowns. Their pass defense limits explosive plays (only 6.2% of snaps gain 20+ yards, 70th) while generating havoc at a 17.5% clip (25th) thanks to a deep, versatile front and a Top 10 national rate in man coverage efficiency. Complemented by solid tackling (87.3% success rate, 34th) and balance at every level, Chris Ash’s defense has provided the stability and efficiency needed to complement one of college football’s most explosive offenses.

Notre Dame Player to Watch on Defense: CB Leonard Moore

Leonard Moore has been a breakout performer in Notre Dame’s secondary, providing sticky coverage and timely playmaking on the perimeter. Through seven games, he’s allowed just 8 completions on 20 targets (40.0%) for 101 yards, while picking off two passes and breaking up four more for a 35% forced incompletion rate — one of the best marks on the team. Moore’s discipline in press technique and closing burst downfield have limited opponents to only 5.0 yards per target and a 29.6 defensive QBR when tested. Though only a sophomore, he’s already playing like a seasoned corner, offering the Irish a high-ceiling cover man who thrives in man situations and rarely gives up big plays.

Syracuse Orange

Head Coach: Fran Brown

2025 Record: 3-7

Offense Ranking: 103

Defense Ranking: 100

Strength of Schedule: 31

Syracuse has endured a frustrating 2025 campaign under Fran Brown, sitting at 3-7 (1-6 ACC) with performance metrics suggesting even that record may be slightly inflated (2.3 second-order wins). The Orange rank 101st in SP+ with glaring issues on both sides of the ball — 103rd on offense and 100th on defense — struggling to sustain drives and generate explosive plays (40.1% success rate, 6.2% 20+ yard play rate). Offensively, they average just 5.14 yards per play and 1.69 points per drive, while the defense gives up 6.19 yards per play and ranks 118th nationally in that category. Turnovers (-10 margin) and red-zone inefficiency have compounded their woes, leaving Syracuse reliant on pace and effort but short on execution and high-end playmaking.

The Syracuse Orange Offense

Syracuse’s offense has sputtered for much of 2025, ranking 103rd in SP+ and managing just 5.14 yards per play and 1.69 points per drive, among the worst outputs in the Power Five. The unit struggles badly with consistency — posting a 40.1% success rate and going three-and-out on 31.5% of possessions — while ranking 118th in EPA/play at -0.06. Despite operating at an above-average tempo (24.8 seconds per snap, 22nd nationally), the Orange have lacked explosiveness, generating 20+ yards on only 6.2% of plays. Ineffective quarterback play (56.5% completions, 5.8 yards per dropback) and poor red-zone finishing (52.8% TD rate) have limited an attack that can’t overcome negative plays or sustain rhythm.

Syracuse Player to Watch on Offense: RB Yasin Willis

Yasin Willis has been the bell cow for Syracuse’s backfield, logging 129 carries for 558 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.33 yards per rush. His 41.9% success rate and 29.5% first-down conversion rate reflect solid consistency, though he’s been more of a grinder than a home-run threat, with just 9.3% of runs gaining 10+ yards. Willis creates most of his production after contact (2.98 YAC per carry) but struggles to generate push before it (1.34 YBC), highlighting limited help from his offensive line. As a receiver, he’s contributed modestly (9 catches for 42 yards), functioning primarily as a check-down option rather than an explosive element in the passing game.

The Syracuse Orange Defense

Syracuse’s defense has struggled mightily in 2025, ranking 100th in SP+ and giving up 6.19 yards per play and 2.35 points per drive, both bottom-20 nationally. The Orange allow a 45.5% success rate and have failed to generate consistent disruption, posting just a 15.6% havoc rate and 4.7% sack rate. Their red-zone defense has also been leaky, conceding touchdowns on 60.5% of opponent trips and allowing 4.69 points per scoring opportunity. While the secondary has held up reasonably well in man coverage (50.2% usage rate, 39th in DB havoc), the front seven’s inefficiency against the run and lack of pass rush have left the defense overexposed and unable to compensate for offensive shortcomings.

Syracuse Player to Watch on Defense: CB Demetres Samuel

Demetres Samuel has been Syracuse’s top cornerback this season, combining steady tackling and high-level ball production to anchor the secondary. Through ten games, he’s recorded 35 tackles and a team-best 12 havoc plays, including one interception and nine pass breakups while maintaining a 100% tackle rate. Opposing quarterbacks have completed just 50% of passes (22-of-44) thrown his way for 315 yards, holding them to a modest 67.5 defensive QBR. Samuel’s aggressive coverage instincts and knack for denying separation have made him one of the ACC’s most disruptive perimeter defenders.

Notre Dame and Syracuse Team Stats, Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won 8 in a row, while Syracuse has lost 6 straight

Notre Dame is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games as a home favorite

6 of Syracuse’s last 8 road games have gone OVER the Total

Rotoworld Best Bets

Eric Froton (@CFFroton): Jeremiyah Love UNDER 139.5 Rushing Yards

While Jeremiyah Love has been electric once again, Notre Dame has been giving ample work to Notre Dame’s RB1B, Jadarian Price. Love is listed at 139.5 Rushing Yards, which he has cleared three times (Pitt/USC/Purdue) in 10 games this season. These two teams are so mismatched that Draft Kings is refusing to offer a Moneyline. Notre Dame is focused on keeping Love healthy for another long playoff run, and he just logged 23 carries last week against Pitt. With Love’s preservation vital to ND’s Natty hopes, I think he gets a light load against a morose Syracuse team. Accordingly, I’m taking his Under 139.5 Rushing Yards line.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the college football calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s game between Syracuse and Notre Dame

Moneyline: The Moneyline is not offered for this game.

The Moneyline is not offered for this game. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Fighting Irish -36.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Fighting Irish -36.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 50.5.

