Astros at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4

Its Monday, August 4 and the Astros (62-50) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (55-55).

Jason Alexander is slated to take the mound for Houston against Sandy Alcantara for Miami.

The Astros arrive in South Beach reeling having been swept over the weekend in Boston by the Red Sox while the Marlins are riding high following their first-ever sweep of the Yankees in Miami.

Houston is 2-8 in their last 10 games and their lead in the American League West has been whittled down to 2.5 games over Seattle. Miami is playing as well as anyone in baseball. They have won five straight and are 30-14 since June 13 to pull to within six games of a Wild Card berth.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Marlins

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: SCHN, FDSNFL

Odds for the Astros at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Astros (-106), Marlins (-113)

Spread: Marlins 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Marlins

Pitching matchup for August 4, 2025: Jason Alexander vs. Sandy Alcantara

Astros: Jason Alexander (1-1, 18.00 ERA)

Last outing: July 29 vs. Washington - 3.86 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-9, 6.36 ERA)

Last outing: July 29 at St. Louis - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Marlins

The Marlins have won their last 3 games with Sandy Alcantara on the mound

on the mound This season Sandy Alcantara has an ERA of 6.36 and a WHIP of 1.46

has an ERA of 6.36 and a WHIP of 1.46 The Marlins have covered in 7 of their last 9 games with Sandy Alcantara on the mound

on the mound Carlos Correa is 3-12 with 1 HR and 1 RBI in 3 games since returning to Houston

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Miami Marlins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

