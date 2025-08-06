Astros at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 6

Its Wednesday, August 6 and the Astros (64-50) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (55-57).

Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) is slated to take the mound for Houston for the first time since a start April 5 against the Twins while Miami sends Janson Junk to the mound to start the game.

Houston made it two straight wins over Miami with a 7-3 win Tuesday night. Jose Altuve homered for the 19th time this season and for the 248th time in his career to pace the attack and five pitchers combined to limit the Marlins to five hits.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Marlins

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 4:40PM EST

Site: LoanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: SCHN, FDSNFL

Odds for the Astros at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Astros (-110), Marlins (-110)

Spread: Marlins 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Marlins

Pitching matchup for August 6, 2025: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Janson Junk

Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (1-1, 5.59 ERA)

Last outing: April 5 at Minnesota - 12.27 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Marlins: Janson Junk (5-2, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 vs. Yankees - 10.80 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Marlins

The Astros are on a 4-game win streak in Miami

7 of the Marlins’ last 9 games with the Astros have gone over the Total

The Marlins have failed to cover in their last 4 games against the Astros

Janson Junk has failed to reach the sixth inning in any of his last 3 starts

has failed to reach the sixth inning in any of his last 3 starts Christian Walker has 1 hit in his last 3 games and is 4-19 (.211) through 5 games in August

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Astros and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Astros and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

