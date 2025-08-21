Astros at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 21

Its Thursday, August 21 and the Astros (69-58) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (59-67). Jason Alexander is slated to take the mound for Houston against Brandon Young for Baltimore.

Baltimore and Houston just met August 15-17 and the Orioles won two out of three against the Astros. Baltimore met Boston since then and won both games, while Houston dropped three consecutive games to Detroit. The Astros have lost four straight games, while the Orioles have won the past three.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Orioles

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for the Astros at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Astros (-109), Orioles (-110)

Spread: Orioles 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Orioles

Pitching matchup for August 21, 2025: Jason Alexander vs. Brandon Young

Astros: Jason Alexander, (3-1, 18.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Orioles: Brandon Young, (1-6, 5.68 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Astros and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Orioles

Baltimore is 2-1 versus Houston this season

Houston is 0-4 in the last 4 games

Houston is 2-6 in the last 8 games

Baltimore is 3-0 in the last 3 games

Baltimore is 6-1 in the last 7 games

The Astros have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

The Under has cashed in 10 of the Orioles’ last 12 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

The Astros have failed to cover in their last 3 games against the Orioles

