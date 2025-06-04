Astros at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 4

It’s Wednesday, June 4 and the Astros (33-27) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (22-39). Ryan Gusto is slated to take the mound for Houston against Mike Burrows for Pittsburgh.

The Astros won Game 1 of the series 3-0, despite 8.0 innings from Paul Skenes and one earned run allowed. The Pirates have now lost three of the past four games, while the Astros have gone 7-2 over the past nine and 3-1 in the previous four.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Pirates

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: SCHN, SNP

Odds for the Astros at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Astros (-140), Pirates (+118)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Pirates

Pitching matchup for June 4, 2025: Ryan Gusto vs. Mike Burrows

Astros: Ryan Gusto, (3-2, 4.62 ERA)

Last outing: 3.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Pirates: Mike Burrows, (0-1, 8.64 ERA)

Last outing: 3.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Astros and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Pirates

AL West teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against NL Central sides

The Under is 67-47-7 for the Pirates’ and the Astros’ games combined this season

Houston has lost the last five starts by Ryan Gusto

The Over is 2-0 in Mike Burrow‘s two starts

