Astros at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 1

Its Tuesday, July 1 and the Astros (50-34) are in Denver to open a series against the Rockies (19-65).

Colton Gordon is slated to take the mound for Houston against Chase Dollander for Colorado.

The Astros were outscored 16-10 over the weekend against the Cubs but took two of three games against the National League Central leaders. The top of their rotation has been fantastic all season and Sunday it was on display as Framber Valdez did not allow a run over six innings to earn his ninth win of the season.

The Rockies remain historically bad. They did, however, pick up a win Sunday in eleven innings in Milwaukee to snap a five-game losing streak. Colorado rallied with a run in the ninth on an Orlando Arcia home run and won it on a Kyle Farmer single in the eleventh.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Rockies

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: SCHN, COLR

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Astros at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Astros (-181), Rockies (+148)

Spread: Rockies +1.5 (-103)

Total: 11 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Rockies

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Colton Gordon vs. Chase Dollander

Astros: Colton Gordon (3-1, 3.98 ERA)

Last outing: 6/25 vs. Philadelphia - 5IP, 0ER, 4H, 0BB, 4Ks Rockies: Chase Dollander (2-8, 6.06 ERA)

Last outing: 6/25 vs. Dodgers 5.2IP, 3ER, 3H, 2BB, 1K

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Rockies

The Astros have won their last 4 games against teams with worse records

Each of the Astros’ last 6 road games at Coors Field have stayed under the Total

The Astros have covered the Run Line in 9 of their last 10 matchups against the Rockies

Colton Gordon has struck out 18 hitters in 21 innings in 4 June starts

has struck out 18 hitters in 21 innings in 4 June starts Jose Altuve hit .242 in June with 22 hits in 91 ABs

hit .242 in June with 22 hits in 91 ABs Cam Smith was 4-10 against the Cubs this weekend and hit .303 for the month of June (27-89)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Astros and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 11.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: