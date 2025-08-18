Astros at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 18

Its Monday, August 18 and the Astros (69-55) are in Detroit to open a series against the Tigers (73-53) in a matchup of division leaders.

Spencer Arrighetti is slated to take the mound for Houston against Jack Flaherty for Detroit.

After taking two of three against the Red Sox earlier in the week, the Astros lost two of three over the weekend at home to Baltimore. They were outscored 23-5 over the course of the three games. The Astros lost 12-0 yesterday. Cristian Javier allowed one run in three innings in his second start since returning from the disabled list. He took the loss but the floodgates opened when Shawn Dubin came on in “relief” of Javier. The righthander allowed four runs in the fourth and the game spiraled out of control for Houston from there to the point where Chas McCormick pitched the ninth (ironically, the outfielder pitched a 1-2-3 ninth). Despite the woes of the weekend, Houston remains in first in the American League West by 1.5 games over Seattle.

The Tigers welcome Houston to Motown after taking three of four from the Twins in Minneapolis. After sputtering to open the month, Detroit is 7-3 in their last ten and 8.5 games ahead of Cleveland in the Central Division. Yesterday the Tigers gave up eight runs in the first four innings and were blasted by the Twins 8-1.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Tigers

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 10:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: SCHN, FDSNDT, MLBN

Odds for the Astros at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Astros (+122), Tigers (-147)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Tigers

Pitching matchup for August 18, 2025: Spencer Arrighetti vs. Jack Flaherty

Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (1-3, 6.38 ERA)

Last outing: August 12 vs. Boston - 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Tigers: Jack Flaherty (6-12, 4.77 ERA)

Last outing: August 12 at White Sox - 10.39 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Tigers

The Tigers’ last 3 games against the Astros have gone over the Total

Spencer Arrighetti has 8 Ks in 2 starts (8.2 innings) since his return off the disabled list

has 8 Ks in 2 starts (8.2 innings) since his return off the disabled list The Tigers have won 7 of their last 9 games against teams with worse records

Christian Walker is 1-13 (.077) over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

