Athletics at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 15

Its Thursday, May 15 and the Athletics (22-21) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (28-15). Osvaldo Bido is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Matt Sauer for Los Angeles.

After losing the series’ first game, the Dodgers bounced back with a 9-3 win. Yoshinobu Yamamoto picked up the win. He struck out six batters in 6.0 innings and gave up three earned runs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Dodgers

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: SportsNet LA, NBCSCA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Athletics at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+164), Dodgers (-198)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for May 15, 2025: Osvaldo Bido vs. Matt Sauer

Athletics: Osvaldo Bido , (2-3, 4.75 ERA)

Last outing (New York Yankees, 5/9): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Dodgers: Matt Sauer , (1-0, 1.54 ERA)

Last outing (Arizona Diamondbacks, 5/11): 1.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won 4 of their last 5 home series

7 of the Dodgers’ last 9 home matchups with the Athletics have gone over the Total



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Athletics and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: