Athletics at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 15

  
Published May 15, 2025 11:53 AM

Its Thursday, May 15 and the Athletics (22-21) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (28-15). Osvaldo Bido is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Matt Sauer for Los Angeles.

After losing the series’ first game, the Dodgers bounced back with a 9-3 win. Yoshinobu Yamamoto picked up the win. He struck out six batters in 6.0 innings and gave up three earned runs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Dodgers

  • Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
  • Time: 10:10PM EST
  • Site: Dodger Stadium
  • City: Los Angeles, CA
  • Network/Streaming: SportsNet LA, NBCSCA

Odds for the Athletics at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

  • Moneyline: Athletics (+164), Dodgers (-198)
  • Spread: Dodgers -1.5
  • Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Dodgers

  • Pitching matchup for May 15, 2025: Osvaldo Bido vs. Matt Sauer
    • Athletics: Osvaldo Bido, (2-3, 4.75 ERA)
      Last outing (New York Yankees, 5/9): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts
    • Dodgers: Matt Sauer, (1-0, 1.54 ERA)
      Last outing (Arizona Diamondbacks, 5/11): 1.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Dodgers

  • The Dodgers have won 4 of their last 5 home series
  • 7 of the Dodgers’ last 9 home matchups with the Athletics have gone over the Total

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Athletics and the Dodgers:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

