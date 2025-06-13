Athletics at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

It’s Friday, June 13 and the Athletics (26-44) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (34-35). Luis Severino is slated to take the mound for the Athletics against Michael Wacha for Kansas City.

Yesterday the Royals were swept by the Yankees after losing 1-0. Seth Lugo pitched 5.2 shutout innings. Unfortunately, the Royals bats didn’t show up and they were shut out.

Now they play a struggling Athletics team that has won just three games in their last ten. They are last in the AL West and are 13.0 games behind the Houston Astros.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Royals

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports, NBCSCA

Odds for the Athletics at the Royals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+136), Royals (-163)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Royals

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Luis Severino vs. Michael Wacha

Athletics: Luis Severino, (1-6, 4.77 ERA)

Last outing (Baltimore Orioles, 6/7): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Royals: Michael Wacha, (3-5, 3.01 ERA)

Last outing (Chicago White Sox, 6/7): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Royals

The Royals have won 4 straight home games against the Athletics

The Over is 7-3 in the Royals’ last 10 games

The Athletics have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 straight games at the Royals

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

