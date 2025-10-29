Blue Jays at Dodgers - World Series Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. refuses to let Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers dominate the story of this World Series. The Jays’ slugger led his team to a 6-2 win over Ohtani and co. with a home run and a couple of RBIs to even the World Series at two games apiece.

The first baseman has hit safely in nine straight playoff games and is hitting .419 overall this postseason with seven home runs and 14 runs batted in (62 ABs).

Ohtani was human last night allowing four runs over six innings including Guerrero’s third inning home run. He also went without a hit striking out twice in four trips to the plate.

Game 5 becomes pivotal now for both sides. The pitching matchup is a rematch of Game 1 with Blake Snell taking the ball for the Dodgers and Trey Yesavage on the bump for Toronto.

Lets dive into the numbers from last night and the Series in general and see where we can find an advantage.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Dodgers - World Series Game 5

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for World Series Game 5 - Blue Jays at Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Toronto Blue Jays (+168), Los Angeles Dodgers (-207)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (-102)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Dodgers - World Series Game 5

Pitching matchup for October 29, 2025: Trey Yesavage vs. Blake Snell

Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA)

Game 1 Results: 4IP, 4H, 2ER, 3BB, 5Ks

Postseason: 19IP, 9ER, 14H, 10BB, 27Ks

The 22-year-old Yesavage began this season in Single A Ball.

Dodgers: Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA)

Game 1 Results: 5IP, 5ER, 8H, 3BB, 4Ks

Postseason: 26IP, 7ER, 14H, 8BB, 32Ks

Snell had allowed just 2ER in 3 starts prior to his Game 1 implosion

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Dodgers World Series Game 5

Alejandro Kirk is 5-7 (.714) in his career against Blake Snell

is 5-7 (.714) in his career against Daulton Varsho and George Springer are the only Jays to have gone yard against Snell

and are the only Jays to have gone yard against Snell Enrique Hernandez and Will Smith each drove in a run in Game 1 against Trey Yesavage

and each drove in a run in Game 1 against Shohei Ohtani was 0-2 (1K) against Yesavage in Game 1

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 5 between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

