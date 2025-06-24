 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Devin Carter.png
Navy All-American Devin Carter Commits to Florida State
Shadarius Toodle.png
Navy All-American Shadarius Toodle Selects Georgia
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries
2025 WNBA MVP Odds: Betting, futures, predictions including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, more awards

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250623.jpg
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_salev2_250623.jpg
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Devin Carter.png
Navy All-American Devin Carter Commits to Florida State
Shadarius Toodle.png
Navy All-American Shadarius Toodle Selects Georgia
Indiana Fever v Golden State Valkyries
2025 WNBA MVP Odds: Betting, futures, predictions including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, more awards

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250623.jpg
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_salev2_250623.jpg
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Blue Jays at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for June 24

  
Published June 24, 2025 07:23 AM

Its Tuesday, June 24 and the Blue Jays (41-36) are in Cleveland to open a series against the Guardians (39-37).

Eric Lauer is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Logan Allen for Cleveland.

After an offday Monday, these teams meet in Cleveland looking to make up ground in their respective divisions. The Guardians are 8.5 games behind the Tigers in the American League Central after taking two of three games against the Athletics over the weekend. Toronto lost two of three to the White Sox over the last few days and are 3.5 games behind the Yankees in the American League East.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Guardians

  • Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
  • Time: 6:40PM EST
  • Site: Progressive Field
  • City: Cleveland, OH
  • Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, CLEG

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

  • Moneyline: Blue Jays (-110), Guardians (-109)
  • Spread: Blue Jays -1.5
  • Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Guardians

  • Pitching matchup for June 24, 2025: Eric Lauer vs. Logan Allen
    • Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (3-1, 2.29 ERA)
      Last outing: 6/18 vs. Arizona - 5IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 8Ks
    • Guardians: Logan Allen (5-4, 4.21 ERA)
      Last outing: 6/18 at San Francisco - 5.1IP, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 4Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Guardians

  • The Blue Jays have won their last 3 road games against teams with worse records
  • The Under has cashed in the Guardians’ last 7 games
  • The Guardians have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.90 units
  • Logan Allen has struck out 12 opposing hitters in his last three starts
  • Jose Ramirez has hit in 5 straight games (7-19)
  • Vlad Guerrero Jr. is 1-10 over his last 3 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Guardians:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
Mentions
Toronto Blue Jays Primary Logo Toronto Blue Jays Cleveland Guardians Primary Logo Cleveland Guardians MLB