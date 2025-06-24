Blue Jays at Guardians prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for June 24

Its Tuesday, June 24 and the Blue Jays (41-36) are in Cleveland to open a series against the Guardians (39-37).

Eric Lauer is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Logan Allen for Cleveland.

After an offday Monday, these teams meet in Cleveland looking to make up ground in their respective divisions. The Guardians are 8.5 games behind the Tigers in the American League Central after taking two of three games against the Athletics over the weekend. Toronto lost two of three to the White Sox over the last few days and are 3.5 games behind the Yankees in the American League East.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Guardians

Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Progressive Field

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, CLEG

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (-110), Guardians (-109)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Guardians

Pitching matchup for June 24, 2025: Eric Lauer vs. Logan Allen

Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (3-1, 2.29 ERA)

Last outing: 6/18 vs. Arizona - 5IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 8Ks Guardians: Logan Allen (5-4, 4.21 ERA)

Last outing: 6/18 at San Francisco - 5.1IP, 2ER, 4H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Guardians

The Blue Jays have won their last 3 road games against teams with worse records

The Under has cashed in the Guardians’ last 7 games

The Guardians have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.90 units

Logan Allen has struck out 12 opposing hitters in his last three starts

has struck out 12 opposing hitters in his last three starts Jose Ramirez has hit in 5 straight games (7-19)

has hit in 5 straight games (7-19) Vlad Guerrero Jr. is 1-10 over his last 3 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Guardians:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

