Blue Jays at Mariners - ALCS Game 5 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats

Max Scherzer was exceptional and the Blue Jays’ offense exploded for the second straight game as Toronto won 8-3 last night and evened the Best of 7 American League Championship series against the Seattle Mariners at two games apiece.

The veteran Scherzer allowed two runs over 5.2 innings in his first appearance in almost a month. The Jays’ bats hit Luis Castillo and the Mariners’ bullpen hard, racking up 11 hits. After driving in a couple runs in Game 3, Andres Gimenez drove in four more last night to pace the Toronto attack that has now accounted for 29 hits and 21 runs the last two games.

Seattle turns to Bryce Miller today to try and turn the series back around while the Jays counter with Kevin Gausman.

Lets dive into the numbers and try to find an advantage or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Mariners - ALCS Game 5

Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

Time: 6:08PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: FS1

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Mariners - ALCS Game 5

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Toronto Blue Jays (-115), Seattle Mariners (-105)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+152)

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Mariners - ALCS Game 5

Pitching matchup for October 17, 2025: Kevin Gausman vs. Bryce Miller

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA)

Last outing: 10/12 vs. Seattle - 5.2IP, 2ER, 3H, 1 BB, 5Ks

Gausman has struck out 5 or more in 8 of his last 9 starts Mariners: Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA)

Last outing: 10/12 at Toronto - 6IP, 1ER, 2H, 3BB, 3Ks

Miller has not struck out more than 4 in any of his last 5 starts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Mariners

Cal Raleigh is 8-17 (.471) with 4 HRs against Kevin Gausman in his career

is 8-17 (.471) with 4 HRs against in his career Eugenio Suarez has struck out 8 times in 24 career ABs against Gausman

has struck out 8 times in 24 career ABs against Gausman Toronto as a team is hitting .204 against Bryce Miller

George Springer is 2-9 (.222) with both hits being HRs in his career against Miller

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 5 between the Blue Jays and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

