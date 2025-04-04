Blue Jays at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 4

Friday, April 4 is Opening Day at Citi Field for the New York Mets (3-3) who will take the field against the Toronto Blue Jays (5-2) in Game 1 of their weekend series.

Kevin Gausman is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Tylor Megill for New York

Pete Alonso carried the Mets to a win Wednesday night in Miami. The Polar Bear had three hits and drove in four runs as New York bested Miami in 11 innings, 6-5.

Toronto comes to New York fresh off of a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals. George Springer homered to continue his hot start to the season (.429 average) and the Jays doubled up the Nationals in their series finale, 4-2.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Mets

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 3:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: SportsNet Now, SNY

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+120), Mets (-140)

Spread: Mets -1.5 (+155)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Mets

Pitching matchup for April 4, 2025: Kevin Gausman vs. Tylor Megill

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/28 vs. Baltimore - 6 IP, 2ER, 3H, 1BB, 4Ks Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Last outing: 3/28 at Houston - 5 IP, 1ER, 3H, 1BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Mets

Toronto is 5-2 on the Run Line this season

New York is 3-3 on the Run Line this season

The Mets Team ERA is 2.38 this season

The Blue Jays Team ERA is 4.43 this season

The Mets are hitting .188 as a team this season

The Blue Jays are hitting .288 as a team this season

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 7.5.

