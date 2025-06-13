Blue Jays at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13

Its Friday, June 13 and the Blue Jays (38-30) are in Philadelphia to open a series against the Phillies (39-29).

Kevin Gausman is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Ranger Suárez for Philadelphia.

These teams each enjoyed a day off Thursday. The Jays hope the time off did not stifle their momentum as they have won three straight and eight of their last ten. The sledding has been a bit choppier for the Phillies who have won but three of their last ten.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Phillies

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, NBCSP

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+113), Phillies (-135)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Phillies

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Kevin Gausman vs. Ranger Suárez

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-4, 3.87 ERA)

Last outing: 6/7 at Minnesota - 6IP, 3ER, 4H, 3BB, 5Ks Phillies: Ranger Suárez (4-1, 2.70 ERA)

Last outing: 6/7 at Pittsburgh - 7IP, 2ER, 5H, 1BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Phillies

The Phillies’ last 4 games have gone under the Total with Ranger Suarez on the mound

on the mound The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.02 units

Trea Turner is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (5-15)

is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (5-15) Vlad Guerrero Jr. was 4-10 (.400) in the recently completed 2-game series against St. Louis.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

