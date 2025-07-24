Blue Jays at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 24

Its Thursday, July 24 and the Blue Jays (60-42) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (60-43).

Eric Lauer is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Reese Olson for Detroit.

It was not long ago that the Tigers were holding the best record in baseball, but they have lost nine of their last ten games. Earlier this week they were swept in Pittsburgh by the Bucs. Wednesday, the Pirates completed the sweep with a 6-1 win over Detroit. Troy Melton was jumped allowing six runs in the first three innings.

Toronto arrives in Motown with a better record than the Tigers following a series win over the Yankees. Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette each drove in a pair of runs and the Jays took advantage of four New York errors to win their second in the three-game series, 8-4.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Tigers

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, FDSNDT, MLBN

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+114), Tigers (-135)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Tigers

Pitching matchup for July 24, 2025: Eric Lauer vs. Reese Olson

Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (5-2, 2.80 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 vs. San Francisco - 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Tigers: Reese Olson (4-3, 2.71 ERA)

Last outing: July 18 at Texas - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Tigers

The Tigers have lost 9 of their last 10 games

5 of the Blue Jays’ last 7 road games have stayed under the Total

George Springer is 8-18 since the All-Star Break

is 8-18 since the All-Star Break Vlad Guerrero Jr. is riding a modest 4-game hitting streak (7-14)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

