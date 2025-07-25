Blue Jays at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 25

Its Friday, July 25 and the Blue Jays (61-42) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (60-44) in Game 2 of their four-game weekend series.

José Berríos is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Keider Montero for Detroit.

The Blue Jays were dominant in the series opener taking out the Tigers 11-4. It was Detroit’s 11th loss in their last 12 games. Vlad Guerrero Jr. continued his recent hot streak with three hits.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Tigers

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: Sportsnet, FDSNDT

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (-114), Tigers (-106)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Tigers

Pitching matchup for July 25, 2025: José Berríos vs. Keider Montero

Blue Jays: José Berríos (6-4, 3.87 ERA)

Last outing: July 20 vs. San Francisco - 6.35 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Tigers: Keider Montero (4-2, 4.28 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 at Texas - 8.31 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Tigers

The Blue Jays have won 4 of their last 5 series

The Under is 4-1 in the Tigers’ last 5 games

The Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.79 units

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is enjoying a 6-game hitting streak (12-24)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

