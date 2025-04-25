Blue Jays at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 25

Its Friday, April 25 and the Blue Jays (12-13) are in Bronx to begin a series against the Yankees (15-10).

José Berríos is slated to take the mound for Toronto against Carlos Carrasco for New York.

The Yankees return home following a seven-game road trip. The Bronx Bombers went 4-3 for the week. Aaron Judge picked up hits in six of the seven games going 12-28 (.429) for the trip.

The Blue Jays Have lost five in a row including the last three in Houston. Toronto scored all of two runs in the three-game set against the Astros.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Blue Jays at Yankees

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: SN1, YES, MLBN

Odds for the Blue Jays at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Blue Jays (+115), Yankees (-137)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Blue Jays at Yankees

Pitching matchup for April 25, 2025: José Berríos vs. Carlos Carrasco

Blue Jays: José Berríos (1-1, 5.02 ERA)

Last outing: 4/19 vs. Seattle - 6IP, 3ER, 4H, 4BB, 3Ks Yankees: Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 6.53 ERA)

Last outing: 4/19 @ Tampa Bay - 4IP, 4ER, 6H, 2BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Blue Jays at Yankees

The Blue Jays have lost their last 5 and failed to cover the Run Line in each

The Under has cashed in the Blue Jays’ last 3 games

Vlad Guerrero Jr. was 1-12 in the 3-game series in Houston

was 1-12 in the 3-game series in Houston Antony Volpe is 4-27 (.148) in his last 7 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Blue Jays and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Blue Jays and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

