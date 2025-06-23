Braves at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 23

Its Monday, June 23 and the Braves (35-41) are in Queens to open a three-game series against the Mets (46-32).

Spencer Schwellenbach is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Paul Blackburn for New York.

The Mets lost two of three over the weekend against the Phillies and have now lost eight of their last nine games. Sunday, New York was smacked by Philadelphia 7-1. Edmundo Sosa went 3-4 including a three-run home run and Jesus Luzardo pitched 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball to earn his seventh win of the season. Atlanta swept three games against the Mets to open last week but then proceeded to lose two of three in Miami to the Marlins. Sandy Alcantara allowed three runs over six innings yesterday in a 5-3 Miami win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Mets

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, WPIX

Odds for the Braves at the Mets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Braves (-125), Mets (+105)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Mets

Pitching matchup for June 23, 2025: Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Paul Blackburn

Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (5-4, 3.26 ERA)

Last outing: 6/17 vs. Mets - 7IP, 4ER, 6H, 2BB, 8Ks Mets: Paul Blackburn (0-1, 6.92 ERA)

Last outing: 6/18 at Atlanta - 3.2IP, 3ER, 4H, 2BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Mets

The Braves have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

The Braves’ last 5 divisional matchups have stayed under the Total

The Mets have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 home games

Juan Soto was 4-9 (.444) in the series at Philadelphia and 3-11 (.273) in the prior series in Atlanta.

was 4-9 (.444) in the series at Philadelphia and 3-11 (.273) in the prior series in Atlanta. Austin Riley has hit safely in 4 straight games (4-17)

has hit safely in 4 straight games (4-17) Matt Olson was 5-11 (.455) last week in the series against the Mets

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

