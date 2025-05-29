Braves at Phillies - Game 2 Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for May 29

Its Thursday, May 29 and the Braves (25-28) are in Philadelphia for a doubleheader against the Phillies (35-19).

Chris Sale is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

Due to last night’s rainout, this is the second game of a day / night doubleheader. Game 1 of the series went to Philadelphia. The Phillies knocked off the Braves 2-0 on Tuesday. Ranger Suarez improved to 4-0 striking out eight Braves over the course of six shutout innings.

Lets dive into this matchup featuring the team’s aces and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Phillies

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, NBCSP, MLBN

Odds for the Braves at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Braves (+102), Phillies (-122)

Spread: Phillies 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Phillies

Pitching matchup for May 29, 2025: Chris Sale vs. Zack Wheeler

Braves: Chris Sale (2-3, 3.36 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 vs. San Diego - 7IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 6Ks Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.42 ERA)

Last outing: 5/23 at Athletics - 6.2IP, 0ER, 3H, 2BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Phillies

4 of the Phillies’ last 5 games have gone UNDER the Game Total

The Phillies have won outright 10 of their last 11

The Braves are 23-30 on the Run Line this season

The Braves have lost outright 5 of their last 6 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 2 between the Braves and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Braves and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

