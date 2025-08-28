Braves at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 28

It’s Thursday, August 28 and the Braves (61-72) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (76-57). Cal Quantrill is slated to take the mound for Atlanta against Aaron Nola for Philadelphia.

The Phillies own the season series 5-4 over the Braves and this four-game set will be the final of the year between the two teams. Philadelphia has lost the past three games, a sweep via the Mets, while the Braves have stayed hot with two straight wins and 23 runs in the process (13-5 over the last 18 games).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Braves at Phillies

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSO, NBCSP, MLBN

Odds for the Braves at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Braves (+161), Phillies (-194)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Braves at Phillies

Pitching matchup for August 28, 2025: Cal Quantrill vs. Aaron Nola

Braves: Cal Quantrill, (4-11, 5.50 ERA)

Last outing: 5.79 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Phillies: Aaron Nola, (2-7, 6.52 ERA)

Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Phillies

The Phillies are 5-4 versus the Braves this season

Atlanta is 10-3 over the past 13 games

Philadelphia is 0-3 over the last 3 games

Michael Harris II is hitting .320 in August with 8 home runs

is hitting .320 in August with 8 home runs With Aaron Nola on the mound for the Phillies the Under is 7-4 (64%) this season

on the mound for the Phillies the Under is 7-4 (64%) this season With Aaron Nola as the starter the Phillies have covered in 3 straight NL East matchups

as the starter the Phillies have covered in 3 straight NL East matchups The Phillies have won 3 straight matchups against the Braves with Aaron Nola opening

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Braves and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

