Brewers at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4

It’s Monday, August 4 and the Brewers (67-44) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (47-63). Quinn Priester is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Erick Fedde for Atlanta.

The Brewers are coming off a sweep of the Nationals and are 6-1 in the last nine games as they continue to heat up.

Milwaukee is 8-1in the past nine road games — all since the All-Star break. Atlanta is 5-10 since the break and 3-8 over the last 11.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Braves

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, FDSNSO

Odds for the Brewers at the Braves

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Brewers (-140), Braves (+118)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Braves

Pitching matchup for August 4, 2025: Quinn Priester vs. Erick Fedde

Brewers: Quinn Priester, (10-2, 3.27 ERA)

Last outing: 3.18 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Braves: Erick Fedde, (3-11, 5.22 ERA)

Last outing: 7.71 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Brewers and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Braves

Milwaukee is 6-1 in the past seven games

Milwaukee is 8-1 in the last nine road games

Atlanta is 5-10 since the All-Star break

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against NL East teams

The Under is 29-19-4 in the Braves’ home games this season

The Braves have covered the Run Line in their last 3 games with a rest advantage over their opponents

