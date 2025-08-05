Brewers at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 5

It’s Tuesday, August 5 and the Brewers (68-44) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (47-64). Freddy Peralta is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Joey Wentz for Atlanta.

Milwaukee’s heater continues after a 3-1 win over Atlanta behind a three-run homer via rookie Isaac Collins. The Brewers have won four consecutive games and seven of the past eight, while the loss dropped the Braves below .500 at home (26-27).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Braves

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, FDSNSO

Odds for the Brewers at the Braves

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Brewers (-149), Braves (+124)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Braves

Pitching matchup for August 5, 2025: Freddy Peralta vs. Joey Wentz

Brewers: Freddy Peralta, (12-5, 3.08 ERA)

Last outing: 11.25 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Braves: Joey Wentz, (2-2, 4.15 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Brewers and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Braves at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Braves

Milwaukee is 7-1 in the last eight and 4-0 in the past four

Atlanta is 5-11 in the second-half of the season

The Brewers have won 12 of their last 15 on the road, while the Braves have lost 3 straight home games

The Over is 4-1 in the Brewers’ last 5 matchups against National League teams

The Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 3.31 units

